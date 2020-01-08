Obituary: Walter Jacobs

Walter Jacobs, 87, of Greenville, died Oct. 31, 2019.

A native of Louisville, Ky., he was a graduate of Berea College in Kentucky and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served seven churches in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina for a total of 40 years as minister of music and/or education. He was president of the Southeastern Religious Education Association. He was a member of several committees of the South Carolina Baptist Convention and contributed articles to many publications of the Baptist Sunday School Board. He led conferences at Ridgecrest Baptist Assembly and Growth Conferences in churches.

Upon his retirement at Edwards Road Baptist Church in Greenville, he had a second career as an insurance broker. He attended Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville and was a longtime member of the Rotary Club.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jean Brooks Jacobs, three daughters, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Mangus.