Tenn. Baptists oppose Critical Race Theory, intersectionality

Tennessee Baptists overwhelmingly adopted a resolution denouncing Critical Race Theory (CRT) and intersectionality during their 145th annual meeting.

The resolution defined CRT as “a secular worldview used by some in social sciences to analyze marginalized populations by categorizing differences among peoples, especially race and gender.” The resolution noted that intersectionality “arises from dialogue regarding CRT and focuses on the overlapping categorizations within CRT.”

The resolution presented to TBC messengers was written and presented by Shawn Allred, pastor of First Baptist Church, Kenton. The TBC Resolutions Committee rewrote the resolution that was presented for a vote.

In a letter presented to the Resolutions Committee, along with his original resolution, Allred said he drafted the resolution as a result of attending the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention in June in Birmingham, Ala.

Noting that was his first introduction to CRT and intersectionality, he researched the subject thoroughly after SBC messengers adopted a resolution that stopped short of denouncing the secular worldview. The SBC resolution noted that critical race theory and intersectionality should “only be employed as analytical tools subordinate to Scripture — not as transcendent ideological frameworks.”

In simpler terms, Allred said CRT “is the belief that distinctions of race and sex, among others, have been constructed by oppressor groups in order to maintain power over those who are oppressed” and intersectionality “is defined as the cumulative way in which these distinctions intersect and affect the lives of those in the oppressed groups.”

In his letter, Allred observed that CRT and intersectionality “are incompatible with the Christian faith. CRT operates inside a worldview that is incompatible with a biblical worldview.” Allred also wrote that Christian followers “should not use any theories based on ungodly worldviews as analytical tools but should focus our attention to God’s Word because it guides us in all truth and wisdom for all matters.”

Prior to the vote, Allred voiced his support in favor of the proposed resolution. Dani Bryson, chairman of the Resolutions Committee and member of Pomona Baptist Church, Dickson, told the Baptist and Reflector that the committee “intentionally included the primary rationale in the text of the resolution: ‘Whereas, the messengers of the Tennessee Baptist Convention are deeply troubled that some are injecting CRT and intersectionality into theological context.’ ”

She observed, however, “this issue was not on the radar of most Tennessee Baptists before it was addressed by the Southern Baptist Convention this summer. After examining the issue, we felt that this resolution better expressed our view on CRT and intersectionality.”

The revised resolution also affirmed that “Scripture is true and trustworthy and must be the foundation of a Christian’s worldview.” The resolution acknowledged that “ethnic, gender and cultural differences do exist and are a gift from God that will give Him absolute glory when the entirety of sanctified humanity worships Him in perfect unity founded upon our unity in Jesus Christ.”

The resolution encouraged Tennessee churches and institutions “to take a stand against all forms of biblically defined injustice” and to do so “in a manner consistent with the biblical worldview rather than unbiblical worldviews.”

In addition, the resolution urged to “strongly denounce CRT and intersectionality as inconsistent with a biblical worldview and theology” and to “affirm Scripture as the first and only framework for evaluating the world around us, including academia and social sciences.” In a show of hands vote, there appeared to be only one dissenting vote.

— Lonnie Wilkey is editor of the Tennessee Baptist and Reflector.