Wholly Healthy: Continuity Matters
Despite the fact that many people have difficulty finding a family physician, there remain many options for medical care. From emergency departments to urgent care clinics to clinics based in retail stores and pharmacies, there are several different ways to see a physician, physician assistant or nurse practitioner. This can be useful when one has no family physician, or can’t get an appointment. It can be difficult and downright dangerous when a person with a persistent medical issue goes from place to place seeking a better answer, better treatment, or in hopes of getting a medicine or test he or she thinks is necessary.