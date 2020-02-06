Planned Parenthood reports increased number of abortions

Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s (PPFA) 2018-2019 annual report showed that the organization performed 345,672 abortion procedures in 2018.

Abortions made up 4 percent of the organization’s total medical services for the year. The total number of the procedures increased by 13,000 from the previous year. PPFA is responsible for approximately 40 percent of reported abortions in the U.S., according to Live Action News.

Other medical services provided by PPFA include things like sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment, which accounted for 50 percent of services in 2018-2019, with 4,960,598 cases.

The number of individual donors to PPFA decreased by nearly 27 percent from the previous year, according to the pro-life organization Live Action. This decrease, however, was offset by an increase in the organization’s use of taxpayer dollars. More than $616 million in government reimbursements and grants accounted for 37 percent of PPFA’s total funding in 2018. From 2008 to 2018, government funding to PPFA increased by 70 percent.

In total, PPFA saw 2.4 million clients, provided 9.8 million services and claims 13 million supporters.

In addition to the 345,672 abortions performed, PPFA estimates 393,000 unintended pregnancies were “averted” by contraceptive services. The organization also records referring 4,279 people to adoption services.