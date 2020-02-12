Winds of awakening blowing in the Land of the Rising Sun
In Japan, statistics show that 99 percent of the population does not have a relationship with Christ. Those statistics represent people — living, breathing image-bearers of God whom Jesus Christ died to save. While the task of reaching them with the gospel seems daunting, God is stirring the church in Japan to reach the nation. Even now, churches and missionaries in Japan are praying and planning for gospel opportunities as the country opens its doors to host the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. What might happen if churches around the world committed to daily prayer for the churches, missionaries and people of Japan between now and the end of the Olympics?