Anderson, CSU suspend classes, moving online

Two South Carolina Baptist universities have canceled classes on campus, opting to move courses online for at least a week due to coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution, Anderson University President Evans Whitaker announced March 12 that the university is suspending all undergraduate seated and hybrid classes for the week beginning Monday, March 16, as a result of the ongoing spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States. Next week, March 15-22, will essentially be an extension of spring break.

Anderson’s online classes already scheduled will continue as normal, including the week of March 16.

Beginning Monday, March 23, all undergraduate seated and hybrid courses will convert to online learning environments for at least one week, and perhaps longer, depending on the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak. A dedicated COVID-19 landing page at andersonuniversity.edu/COVID-19 has been created for the latest information and resources.

As a proactive response to the coronavirus threat, Charleston Southern University also will transition to online instruction during the week of March 16-20. CSU’s move, however, is not an extension of spring break, which ends on Sunday, March 15, but students who can reasonably stay home during this week are encouraged to do so.

All faculty will conduct classes online using Blackboard beginning Monday, March 16. The shift to online instruction for one week should provide time for the COVID-19 incubation period to run its course for students who may have been exposed to the virus, CSU officials said. An announcement regarding resumption of face-to-face classes on campus will be made on March 19. Updates will be posted at charlestonsouthern.edu/campus-health.

CSU athletic events are continuing as scheduled at this time. Monitor the website and social media for potential event postponement or cancellation.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 on the Anderson or Charleston Southern university campuses.

As of noon, March 12, North Greenville University had not announced class cancellations, and the regular university calendar and schedule remains in effect. The community is being asked to continue using preventative measures as outlined by the CDC. Students who are feeling ill or experiencing respiratory symptoms are being urged not to attend classes or visit office areas or public gathering spaces.

NGU officials are planning for contingencies related to the virus, and will issue updates as needed through NGUofficial@ngu.edu and ngu.edu/covid-19.