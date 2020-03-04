Courier launching Adams internship program

The Bill and Shirley Adams Internship Program for South Carolina Baptist college students will launch this fall at The Baptist Courier. The program is designed for students who sense a call from God to work in communications.

“I am thrilled about this, and I hope churches and Sunday school classes will donate to this fund so our students can come to The Courier to learn and grow,” said Adams. An initial gift of $5,000, along with future contributions, will be used to develop the internship and pay interns a small stipend each semester.

“We are particularly interested in students who want to serve God through video production, streaming content, and visual arts,” said Rudy Gray, editor. “Of course, this is open to students who desire to learn about print and online publishing as well as book publishing.”

Adams’ wife, Shirley, a teacher and writer, passed away in September 2015. “Other than being saved, she is the best thing that ever happened to me,” Adams said.

He was active in ministry for 50 years, serving two churches in North Carolina and three in South Carolina before concluding his career with 14 years of service as minister of visitation at Spartanburg First Baptist Church.

Students interested in applying will need a letter of recommendation from the pastor of their church and approval from their academic advisor.