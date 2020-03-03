DR team clear tornado debris

South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers from 16 associations responded to a Feb. 6 tornado that touched down in Spartanburg.

Chainsaw and mud-out units assisted in cleanup efforts, completing more than 27 jobs, as of press time. Spartanburg County Baptist Network partnered with SCBDR in coordinating the response. Several units made multiple trips to serve for the day.

“Tornado threats are rather odd in February, but Spartanburg was again the center of the bullseye,” said Randy Creamer, SCBDR director. “The Feb. 6 storm left damage over a large swath of the Upstate due to near-record rainfall amounts with the wind events.”

In addition to clearing tornado debris in Spartanburg, teams were asked to assist with mud-out jobs in Easley and with chainsaw work in Anderson.

“Our South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers have been phenomenal in delivering help, hope, and healing to those hurting as a result of devastating events,” Creamer said.

Associations represented included Spartanburg County, Beaverdam, Columbia Metro, Laurens, Broad River, Union, York, Saluda, Kershaw, Williamsburg, Ridge, Lexington, Greenville, Pickens-Twelve Mile, Aiken and Chester.