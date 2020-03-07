Editor’s Word: Christianity in Decline?
We have heard so much in the last 10 to 20 years about the decline of Christianity in America. We should be multiplying our numbers, but we aren’t. The inseparable force of evangelism and discipleship should be producing more disciples of Christ. People point to a lower birth rate as a factor in the decline — particularly among white Americans, the overwhelming majority of Southern Baptists. In addition, the death rate also impacts the decreasing numbers. Another factor magnifying the decline is the significant decrease in members in the mainline Protestant churches, often referred to as the seven sisters: United Methodist Church (which apparently will become two distinct branches soon), Disciples of Christ, Presbyterian USA, Episcopal, Evangelical Lutheran Church, American Baptist Churches USA, and United Church of Christ. The decline from these churches since 1960 has been dramatic.