Editor’s Word: Life Happens
A popular phrase used in our culture is “Life Happens.” What does it mean? That depends on who you ask. Someone observed, “Life is always happening.” The phrase can refer to the variety of experiences, events, changes, challenges, tragedies or blessing that happen to us as we continue to live. The worldwide transmission of the coronavirus has impacted this planet in an unforgettable and painful way. As we went to press, all three of our Baptist universities had opted to extend spring break and/or hold classes online following spring break. Public schools were mandated to close. Churches were encouraged not to meet. Sporting events were postponed or cancelled. Public gatherings of people were discouraged. The stock market basically imploded, causing retirement accounts to drop by billions of dollars.