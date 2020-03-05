‘Grassroots’ network launched to address concerns about SBC

A group described as “grassroots” Southern Baptists has announced the formation of the Conservative Baptist Network. Group spokesperson Brad Jurkovich, pastor of First Baptist Church of Bossier City, La., told Baptist Press the group was launched to address concerns about the direction of the SBC.

“There’s lots of people involved with the network, and that’s really the passion behind it,” Jurkovich said.

In a press release, the network said it is not a new denomination or a competitor with other like-minded ministries.

In response to potential division the network’s founding could cause, Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee president and CEO Ronnie Floyd released a statement.

“Since I arrived at the EC, I have worked diligently on moving us toward a clear, concise, compelling and unified Great Commission vision,” said Floyd, who assumed the role in May 2019 after nearly 33 years as pastor of Cross Church in northwest Arkansas. “The Southern Baptist Convention is at her best when churches are partnering together for mission and standing on the inerrant, infallible, sufficient Word of God. Regardless of our secondary affiliations or networks, we must continue to uphold the Baptist Faith and Message, cooperating with one another for the purpose of seeing every person reached for Jesus Christ in every town, every city, every state and every nation.”

Gary Hollingsworth, executive director of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, said, “The announcement of the formation of a new network of Baptist churches is certainly in keeping with our historic nature of various affinity groups binding together for a vast array of reasons. At this point, it is too early to say with certainty what impact this network will have on the SBC.

“As for our South Carolina Baptist Convention, we are totally committed to reaching people with the gospel of Jesus, not only in our state but around the nation and world. In doing so, we are always happy to cooperate with any group or network that agrees with the Baptist Faith and Message 2000 and supports mission efforts through the Cooperative Program,” Hollingsworth added.

During a radio interview on The Todd Starnes Show, Jurkovich was asked if it is time for a second Conservative Resurgence. “Absolutely,” he told Starnes.

But when asked by BP, Jurkovich would neither confirm nor deny whether former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary president Paige Patterson, a prominent leader in the original Southern Baptist Conservative Resurgence that began in the late 1970s, is involved in the network’s leadership.

More than 3,000 people have joined, he said, but did not provide the names of churches or individuals.

The network officially launched Feb. 14 with a website and press release, and announced a formal launch event June 8, the evening before the opening session of the 2020 SBC annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.

In its press release, the network said “a significant number of Southern Baptists are concerned about the apparent emphasis on social justice, Critical Race Theory, Intersectionality, and the redefining of biblical gender roles.”

— Diana Chandler is general assignment writer/editor for Baptist Press, with additional reporting by The Courier.