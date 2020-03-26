Greear names chair, vice chair for SBC Committee on Committees

Meredith Cook has been named chair of the 2020 Southern Baptist Convention Committee on Committees, SBC President J.D. Greear announced March 11.

Greear also announced his appointment of Marty Jacumin, pastor of Bay Leaf Baptist Church in Raleigh, N.C., as vice chair.

The Committee on Committees will assemble in Orlando, Fla., just prior to the SBC’s June 9-10 annual meeting sessions to nominate members of the Committee on Nominations — who, in turn, will nominate trustees for the boards of SBC entities in 2021.

Cook lives in Houston with her husband, Keelan, who serves on staff with the Houston Baptist Association. They are members of Neartown Church, a Southern Baptists of Texas Convention church plant. A graduate of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, she serves as an editor and writer for multiple missions and ministry organizations.

Jacumin has served as pastor of Bay Leaf since 2007. He holds a doctorate from SEBTS, where he also serves as an adjunct preaching professor. He has previously served as a trustee at SEBTS as well as on the board of directors of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. In 2010, he was president of that convention’s Pastors Conference.