GuideStone elects first African-American woman as chair

For the first time in the 175-year history of the Southern Baptist Convention, one of its historic boards will have an African-American woman as trustee chair. Renée Trewick was elected March 2 by GuideStone trustees.

Trewick is a vice president at Marsh USA in New York and is active in Southern Baptist life. She served as vice chair of the GuideStone board in 2019. Her other Southern Baptist service includes serving on the executive board and finance committee of her local association.

“We have been blessed with outstanding trustees representing the broad cross section of Southern Baptist life, but Renée Trewick has truly risen to the top,” GuideStone President O.S. Hawkins said, adding that Trewick “loves the ministry of GuideStone.”

Hawkins also said, “Her keen business understanding uniquely gifts her for the role of chairwoman, and we give thanks to the Lord for her historic election.”

Trewick expressed thanks for her election.

“I am humbled that my colleagues on the trustee board voted to elect me chair,” Trewick said. “My main focus with GuideStone is helping it live out its vision to honor the Lord by being a lifelong partner with our participants in enhancing their financial security.”