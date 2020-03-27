IMB, NAMB name Bryant Wright ‘Send Relief’ president

The International Mission Board and the North American Mission Board have announced Bryant Wright as the new president of Send Relief. Wright was the founding pastor of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, Ga., where he served for 38 years.

“In today’s culture, compassion ministry is a wonderful way to win the right to be heard, not just with people you’re ministering to who are in great need, but with those who see Christians respond to needs in a compassionate way,” Wright said. “Send Relief allows us to have a positive witness on behalf of the whole convention.”

The announcement came two weeks after NAMB and the IMB announced plans to collaborate on national and international compassion ministry under the banner of Send Relief. As president, Wright will report both to NAMB president Kevin Ezell and IMB president Paul Chitwood to oversee and coordinate their joint efforts in compassion ministry.

Wright described the impact of the collaboration between IMB and NAMB to provide a single avenue for Southern Baptists to serve through compassion ministry.

“To have the IMB and NAMB joining together to make it so much easier to know where to go, who to call when crisis needs come up — it’s really helpful,” Wright said. “I’m thankful for both Paul and Kevin joining together and reaching out to me with this opportunity to continue on in ministry for years to come.”