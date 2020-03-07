IMB to commemorate 175 years among the nations throughout 2020

For 175 years, Southern Baptists have not failed to have a witness among the nations.

To commemorate this significant milestone, the International Mission Board announced a 175th anniversary campaign. Throughout 2020, IMB will share stories and videos that recognize the movement of God among the nations and honor those who have followed His call to pray, give and go.

Highlights of the campaign include:

• Short stories, videos and photos on IMB’s social media channels, beginning in January;

• An interactive timeline on the IMB website, featuring missionary vignettes and short videos of IMB’s work by decade, launched in May;

• A photo book containing IMB photographs and stories of God’s movement among the nations throughout its history, released in May;

• An interactive experience at IMB’s booth at the Southern Baptist Convention in Orlando in June to allow visitors to walk through 175 years of IMB history.

Prayer is also foundational to the campaign. IMB’s “175 days of prayer” begins May 11 and will culminate with IMB’s week of prayer for international missions Nov. 29-Dec. 6. In preparation, IMB is seeking to enlist at least 1,750 prayer advocates who will commit to pray for specific IMB requests. To register as a prayer advocate, please visit: http://imb.org/175.

In launching the campaign, IMB President Paul Chitwood acknowledged the cooperative effort required by Southern Baptists to focus on achieving the vision of Revelation 7:9 of a “vast multitude from every nation, tribe, people and language.”

“Since 1888, Southern Baptists have given approximately $4.7 billion to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering,” Chitwood said. “Since the introduction of the Cooperative Program in 1925, Southern Baptists have contributed almost $3.6 billion to international missions through that initiative.”

As a result of cooperative praying, giving, going and sending, Southern Baptists have sent almost 25,000 missionaries to the nations since 1845. These missionaries have served in 189 countries and represent 228,000 years of service.

“Each generation of Southern Baptists has answered the call to cooperative missions and given their prayers and support to their IMB missionaries,” Chitwood said. “Today, those missionaries continue to journey into difficult and spiritually impoverished places on earth to sow seeds of love and truth and enable the lost to know the saving grace of Jesus.”