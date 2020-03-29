Mary Beth’s Kitchen: Chicken Broth
This is a healthy, fat-free chicken broth. It’s easy, inexpensive and has many nutritional benefits. This broth is nutrient-dense with amino acids and minerals, which make it easy to digest while boosting immunity and also fighting inflammation and joint pain. Healthy chicken broth not only protects your gut, it can also improve skin, hair and nails by boosting collagen production. It is a great recipe to help combat symptoms of upset stomach, influenza and the common cold. To make this recipe even more flavorful and nutritious, you can add chopped organic carrots and celery. Enjoy!