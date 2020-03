Sallie Ann Hinson Baker (left) was recognized Jan. 5 by the Woman’s Missionary Union of New Calvary Baptist Church. The WMU bought a brick in her honor on the national WMU’s Walk of Faith in Birmingham, Ala., in an honor/memorial garden recognizing those who have devoted their lives to fulfilling the Great Commission. Jennifer Kolb (right), WMU director for Santee Baptist Association, presented Baker with the certificate. Baker is the widow of James Baker, former pastor of New Calvary.