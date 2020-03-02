Obituary: Engrum L. Johnson Jr.

Engrum L. Johnson, 75, of Taylors, died Dec. 8, 2019.

Born in Kingstree, he was a graduate of Furman University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a retired Baptist minister, having served for 50 years. He previously served as pastor of several Baptist churches in North and South Carolina, including Black Creek in Dovesville, Rocky Creek and Grace in Greenville, and, most recently, Rockvale in Piedmont, where he was recognized in June 2014 for 50 years in the ministry. In September 2014, he was named pastor emeritus at Rockvale.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Barbara Lynn Putman Johnson, one son, two stepchildren, one grandson and four step-grandchildren.