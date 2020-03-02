Obituary: Gerald Ross Lawton

Gerald Ross Lawton, 82, of Iva, died Sept. 24, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Cameron, Ariz.

A native of Iva, he became a minister at the age of 17 while a member of Iva First Baptist Church. He earned a doctorate in theology from Luther Rice Seminary. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, earning the rank of Colonel Chaplain. He served for many years as a chaplain with the Navajo Police Department.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Stuart Lawton, four children, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.