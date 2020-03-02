Obituary: Jerry Ray Davis

Jerry Ray Davis, 85, of Timmonsville, died Feb. 12, 2020.

A native of Missouri, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following his seminary training, he founded a church in West Virginia, and later served Tans Bay and Quinby Baptist churches in Florence. He served as supply pastor in several churches until his retirement, and was a member of Lake Swamp Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Weaver Davis, of the home; three sons, three stepsons, and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Bell Davis.