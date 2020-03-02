Obituary: Joseph Charles Blalock Sr.

Joseph Charles Blalock Sr., 72, of Muncie, Ind., died Feb. 8, 2020.

A native of Alabama, he grew up in Spartanburg and graduated from Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute and Andersonville Baptist Seminary. He was a home missionary in New York and Massachusetts, and later served at Brown’s Creek Baptist Church, Union, and Calvary Baptist Church, Barnwell. Following his retirement to Muncie, Ind., he was called to serve at Prairie Grove Christian Church in Gaston, Ind., in 2010, where he was pastor at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife of almost 53 years, Jennifer Lee Easler Blalock, two sons and five grandchildren.