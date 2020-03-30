Pickens couple: On Mission in Cuba
“The beautiful people of Cuba are looking for hope,” said Gary Frazor as he prepared for his upcoming mission trip to the island. “They find it in Jesus.” Frazor and his wife, Kim, have been on several mission trips to Cuba. He says he got hooked on mission work through his family. “My wife and sons, Trent and Wes, became involved in missions in Romania, Nicaragua, Africa and Portugal. I was always jealous when they came home with excitement and ‘God stories,’” he said.