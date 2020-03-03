Randy Adams to be nominated for SBC president

A group of Southern Baptists announced an intention Jan. 14 to nominate Randy Adams, executive director of the Northwest Baptist Convention, as president of the Southern Baptist Convention at the SBC annual meeting June 9-10 in Orlando, Fla.

Adams said that if elected, he would aim to focus on the SBC’s Great Commission efforts, rebuilding trust among the convention’s churches, entities and other organizations, reported the Northwest Baptist Witness.

In an announcement on Adams’ personal website, he said he believes the SBC needs a directional shift. “I am allowing my name to be entered into nomination for the presidency of the SBC because I believe that we need a clear change in direction in order to fulfill our God-given mission and reverse our present course of decline in every key measurement of Great Commission advance,” Adams said in the announcement.

“While Southern Baptists retain considerable ability to impact the world for Christ, we are currently experiencing our greatest challenge. After waging a decades-long battle for the Bible, we are in danger of losing the war we were founded to fight, that of advancing the Great Commission by making disciples and rescuing the captives of the evil one.”

Adams is a member of Go Church, a church plant in Ridgefield, Wash. The plant reported 34 members and an average of 100 weekly attendees on the 2019 SBC Annual Church Profile (ACP). Of total undesignated receipts of $233,660, the church gave $13,805, or 5.9 percent, through the Cooperative Program, according to the ACP.

The only other nominee for the SBC presidency thus far is R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky.