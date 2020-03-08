South Carolina to host Campers on Mission rally

Camping enthusiasts from all corners of North America will converge on Myrtle Beach May 12-15 for a national rally designed to spark spiritual revival and reenergize participants for hands-on missions endeavors in 2020.

The South Carolina chapter of Campers on Mission will host the event at Ocean Lakes Family Campground. Anyone with an interest in combining a love of camping with sharing the gospel of Christ through service is encouraged to attend. Registration information is available at www.SCCOM.org.

This year marks the third time South Carolina has hosted the event. The first national rally was held at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach in 1978, and more than 550 people from 23 states took part. South Carolina hosted the event again in 2002.

The theme for the May event is “2020: Perfect Vision — Focus on the Son.” Program personalities will include Gary Hollingsworth, executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention; South Carolina pastors Rocky Purvis and Andy Boggs; comedian Sarah Duvall; singer-songwriter Geof Kimber and musical artists The Littles; church planter Brad Morris; and others.

Workshops will cover such topics as witnessing to the next generation, prayer-walking, staying connected electronically while on the road, drywall installation, RV fire safety, and basic plumbing.

Campers on Mission is a national fellowship of Christian campers from various evangelical denominations who share the love of Jesus Christ while camping or participating in mission activities. The group’s motto is “Sharing Jesus as We Go.” From Alaska to Key West, from Maine to California, and to several provinces in Canada, Campers on Mission have reflected the Son to reach individuals and communities with the gospel.

South Carolina COM members have rebuilt homes following disasters, repaired and renovated churches, built a chapel at a children’s camp, hosted VBS, served as chaplains at campgrounds, and built a fully accessible house for a child in a wheelchair.

A history of Campers on Mission is being compiled, and members are encouraged to bring stories and photos to the Myrtle Beach rally or to send them to P.O. Box 969, Iva, S.C., 29655.

— Yvonne McGee is a member of Iva First Baptist Church. She and her husband, J.R., who passed away Jan. 12, have been active members of South Carolina’s chapter of Campers on Mission for many years.