Spartanburg First ordains Jacob Comer

First Baptist Church of Spartanburg ordained Jacob Comer (second from left), associate minister of students, on March 1. He is the son of Tommy Comer (far left), associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Gaffney, and the grandson of Heyward Comer, a former, longtime pastor of Drayton Baptist Church in Spartanburg. With them are Seth Buckley, FBC Spartanburg student minister, and Mark Hazle (far right), youth pastor at Gaffney First, who was Jacob’s youth minister. Don Wilton is pastor of Spartanburg First.