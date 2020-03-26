Stetzer to chair Orlando SBC Resolutions Committee

Missiologist and researcher Ed Stetzer has been named chairman of the 2020 Southern Baptist Convention Resolutions Committee, SBC President J.D. Greear has announced.

“Ed Stetzer has planted, revitalized, and pastored churches across the country in a variety of settings,” Greear told Baptist Press. “Additionally, his vast experience as a researcher makes him uniquely qualified to understand the questions and concerns that the churches of the Southern Baptist Convention face. He is a strong leader who can guide the committee as they help the messengers express their positions on issues that matter to them. … He is committed to unity around the Baptist Faith and Message 2000, and seeks the gospel above all.”

Stetzer is a professor at Wheaton College, where he also serves as executive director of the Billy Graham Center and dean of the School of Missions, Ministry, and Leadership. He has also served as interim teaching pastor of the Moody Church for most of his tenure in the Chicago area, maintaining his home church membership at Grace Church in Hendersonville, Tenn. Stetzer plans to join Highpoint Church, a congregation he helped affiliate with the Southern Baptist Convention last year, when the new Moody Church pastor starts later this summer.