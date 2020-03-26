Surfside ‘Sunburn Trailer’ closed for the summer

The “Sunburn Trailer” at Surfside Beach, which has been a tool for sharing the love of Christ over the past 10 years, will not be in operation this summer.

Martha Bullard, a member of First Baptist Church of Surfside Beach, said, “We will not be having this service this year because of the damage at the Surfside Pier. It will need to be replaced. They are telling us it may be two years before we are able to offer the sunburn trailer again.”

Volunteers would hand out free sunscreen, aloe vera gel, and water from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year, working from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. It was an opportunity to share the gospel with many people. Bullard said, “I love to tell people about the Lord.”

The trailer is normally used for disaster relief by Waccamaw Baptist Association. The sunburn ministry was started many years ago by the Baptist Nursing Fellowship.