Van Impe, ‘The Walking Bible,’ dead at 88

Televangelist Jack Van Impe, known as “the walking Bible” for his memorization of nearly two-thirds of the Bible, died in January at age 88.

He was an outspoken prophecy preacher who held to the premillennial dispensational view of the return of Jesus Christ. Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church, Dallas, stated that Van Impe’s eschatology had influenced his own views relating to the Second Coming of Christ.

Van Impe, an independent Baptist, and his wife, Rexella, held crusades in cities across the United States. His television ministry reached 25,000 cities weekly and more than 150 countries.