Wholly Healthy: Worried About the Coronavirus?
Coronavirus is on the minds of many. And it’s not without reason. The virus, which seems to have originated in Wuhan, China, (possibly in an animal market) has infected thousands — even outside China now — and has killed hundreds, based on reports we have so far. It is a respiratory virus, and it appears that most people get a nasty head cold type illness, but those who succumb to it die of respiratory failure. There is currently no vaccine. In severe cases, there has apparently been some reports of success with the use of the flu medication oseltamivir (Tamiflu) combined with some HIV medications.