Calm in the Chaos — A Weekly Call

We’re being inundated with COVID-19 updates daily. As numbers of confirmed cases and the loss of life continue to grow, hard-working people are losing their jobs, and churches are navigating new ways to minister to their members and reach their communities with the Gospel. There seems to be one word that describes it all — chaos.

There are two certainties during this coronavirus pandemic: God is still God, and nearly everything else is uncertain. A chaotic crisis calls for us to turn to a calming Christ. We don’t know what the next moment holds, but we do know Who holds the next moment. He is our guide. He is our hope. He is our calm in the chaos.

At the North American Mission Board, we believe a great way we could offer encouragement to people — pastors, leaders, church members or really anyone in need of some calm right now — is by having a designated time every Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern for a 10-minute devotional and prayer time via conference call. We’re calling this time together “Calm in the Chaos” to provide encouragement during these difficult days.

Each week, I will welcome a different guest to lead a time of devotion from the Scriptures and intentional prayer. We will be praying for the following:

— The physical healing of all impacted

— Our government leaders and healthcare workers

— Local churches and pastors

— Spiritual healing and awakening

Last Thursday, Johnny Hunt, NAMB’s senior vice president of evangelism and leadership, led our first call together by sharing a timely word of hope from the Gospel of Matthew.

“In Matthew, Jesus says He will be our provision, and He asks us if we can add a single day to our life by worrying,” Hunt said. “Jesus is saying, ‘Don’t worry about anything.’ Regardless of what we face today, Jesus is the last word.”

This Thursday, April 2, Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, will lead the devotion and prayer time together.

I am convinced that God could use these difficult circumstances to turn people to a saving Christ. We’re praying for a great spiritual awakening in this nation and the nations. Could it be that one day, thousands if not millions of people will be able to say that they began to follow Jesus during the coronavirus pandemic?

This is a unique opportunity for us to seek the Lord together all across this nation through His Word and prayer. I hope you will help spread the word. Everyone is welcome. May this become a prayer movement! We’re looking forward to sharing this time with you. Let’s pray for revival.

“Don’t worry about anything, but in everything, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” (Philippians 4:6)

To join the “Calm in the Chaos,” call (712) 775-7085 and input the access code: 360161.

— Shane Pruitt is NextGen evangelism director for the North American Mission Board.