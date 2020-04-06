Churches eligible for federal payroll protection funding through SBA

The U.S. Small Business Administration has issued a FAQ document for faith-based organizations reiterating that they are eligible to receive SBA loans through the Payroll Protection Program. The document says “no otherwise eligible organization will be disqualified from receiving a loan because of the religious nature, religious identity, or religious speech of the organization.”

The document also clearly states that “churches (including temples, mosques, synagogues, and other houses of worship), integrated auxiliaries of churches, and conventions or associations of churches qualify for PPP and EIDL loans as long as they meet the requirements of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, and all other PPP and EIDL requirements.”

