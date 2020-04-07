CSU offers board rebate to residential students

Charleston Southern University announced April 6 to its campus community that all currently registered residential students will receive a prorated board rebate for the spring 2020 semester.

The credit will be calculated based on actual food service costs eliminated from the date the student vacated the residence hall — in most cases, Monday, March 16, 2020.

Credits for students who received financial aid awards to cover room and board charges will be reduced by the amount of those awards. The rebate will be applied first to any outstanding student account balances, and remaining credit balances will be applied to the next academic term. Graduating seniors will receive a check for any remaining credit balance.

See the FAQs on the CSU website for additional information.

— Charleston Southern University Communications