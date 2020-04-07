Greear, Ausberry, Chitwood, Ezell, others to join Floyd for Good Friday prayer gathering

Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the SBC Executive Committee, has announced an SBC Good Friday Online Prayer Gathering.

SBC president J.D. Greear, former SBC president Steve Gaines, IMB president Paul Chitwood and NAMB president Kevin Ezell are on a slate of guests joining Floyd for the online event.

The call to prayer — hosted by Floyd along with his wife, Jeana — comes during a time of great uncertainty in America as people look for answers to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“The greatest resource for the Great Commission is not our money nor even our missionaries. It’s the Spirit of God,” Chitwood said in a statement. “We access that resource through prayer. Now is the time to pray!”

Noting the social distancing protocols many churches are facing, Ezell said, “Nothing replaces being together physically better than being together in prayer. We are stronger together, and that is never demonstrated better than when we pray. I’m grateful for our SBC family and can’t wait to see the many ways God will this time to bring us together and help us move forward on mission.”

The full list of participants for the event include:

— Julio Arriola, executive director of Hispanic relations and mobilization for the SBC Executive Committee

— Marshal Ausberry, SBC first vice president and senior pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Fairfax Station, Va.

— Jacob Boss, affinity leader for European peoples at the International Mission Board

— Paul Chitwood, president of the International Mission Board

— Kevin Ezell, president of the North American Mission Board

— Donna Gaines, pastor’s wife and founder and president of ARISE2Read in Memphis, Tenn.

— Steve Gaines, senior pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn., and former SBC president

— J.D. Greear, SBC president and lead pastor of The Summit Church in Durham, N.C.

— Jeremiah Lepasana, lead pastor of Bible Church International in Randolph, N.J.

— Marci Parrott, pastor’s wife and mother of six in Huntersville, N.C.

— Ronnie Parrott, lead pastor of Christ Community Church in Huntersville, N.C.

— Heiden Ratner, senior pastor of WALK Church in Las Vegas.

“We have never been here before,” Floyd said. “Our prayers need to match these challenges. Gather friends and families everywhere, and let’s talk to God about where we are. We need God to intervene miraculously. Together we must pray and be on mission with God.”

The event will take place at noon CDT on April 10 and will be livestreamed at sbc.net/pray and on the SBC Executive Committee’s Facebook page. The format will include times of Scripture reading and focused prayer to address specific needs related to the pandemic, according to Floyd, who is inviting and encouraging all Southern Baptists to participate.