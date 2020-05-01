Obituary: Hugh V. Brinson Jr.

Hugh Vance Brinson Jr., 76, of Anderson, died April 3, 2020.

He was a graduate of Anderson College and Carson Newman College, and received his master’s degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky. He served as minister of music in Southern Baptist churches in Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. He was a member of North Anderson Baptist Church at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Orene Jameson Brinson, two children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.