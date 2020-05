Tim Tomlinson, 61, of Ridgeland, died March 16, 2020.

A native of Homestead, Fla., he was a graduate of Baptist College at Charleston and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor of several churches around South Carolina, most recently as pastor of Okatee Baptist Church for the past 14 years.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Suzanne Tomlinson, two daughters and one granddaughter. His father was the late Rev. Gratten Tomlinson.