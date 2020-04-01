SCBC Executive Board Members to Meet Online

The scheduled April 21 meeting of the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s Executive Board has been moved online.

Executive Director Gary Hollingsworth announced March 30 that due to the extension of social distancing policies, the meeting will be held via Zoom video conference. For members who do not have a computer with a camera, a telephone conference option will be offered.

Members will receive two Zoom meeting invitations — one for the full Executive Board meeting, and another for subcommittee meetings — and an email link for the meeting materials. Contact Ron Morgan at (803) 413-8241 for assistance.

In compliance with the local order from the mayor of Columbia, SCBC building staff will continue to work remotely through April 30.