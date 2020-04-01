SCBMA’s Retirement Communities Keeping Residents and Staff Safe

When South Carolina Baptist Ministry of Aging’s leadership learned the coronavirus pandemic had reached South Carolina in early March, they immediately took action to keep all residents and staff safe at Bethea and Martha Franks Retirement Communities. They made sure all the CMS guidelines were not only met but exceeded requirements for protecting residents and staff.

On March 10, they began cancelling events on the campuses. The next day, they implemented a plan for restricting visitors in healthcare and assisted living facilities. By March 20, independent residents were adhering to CDC social distancing guidelines. These guidelines included limited communal dining or congregating on the campus.

“We are delighted to report that there are no confirmed cases of the virus at either of our campuses,” said Tom Turner, SCBMA president and CEO.

“At times like this, we get to see faith in action and how we are truly a family, not only at our two campuses, but throughout Baptist life,” he added. “Baptists from across the state have contacted us to see if we need anything or if they can help us in any way!”

SCBMA wants to thank residents and residents’ families and friends for their cooperation with the extra precautions implemented to keep residents and staff safe. To mitigate the impact of restricted visitation, the SCBMA team has provided residents with technology to be able to interact with their families online. At one of the communities, food service personnel set up a grocery store for independent residents to shop. Please pray for continued health of residents and staff during this time.