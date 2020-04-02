Wholly Healthy: Experiencing Parent Guilt
The aging process is tough. Our bodies change, our abilities change, and our chance of illness and injury grows. When this happens, relationships with adult children also change. But it’s especially difficult when those adult children have to intervene in the lives of their increasingly infirm parents. Because we are flawed, fallen humans, we often have difficult relationships. Parents and children alike do things that can seem hurtful or uncaring. But in the end, we are still family, and we still have to try and do the best we can for those we love.