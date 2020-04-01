WMU Missions Celebration canceled, Blume postponed

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WMU Executive Board has voted to cancel the WMU Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting scheduled for June 7-8, 2020, in Orlando, and to postpone Blume, a missions event for girls scheduled July 8-11, 2020, at Germantown Baptist Church in Tennessee until the summer of 2021.

“I am saddened we aren’t able to go forward with these events this summer as planned,” said Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director of national WMU. “However, based on the uncertainties of the ongoing global pandemic crisis, this is a necessity. The health, safety, and welfare of those entrusted to our care is of the highest priority.”

The next WMU Missions Celebration is scheduled for June 13-14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Updates on Blume in 2021 will be posted as available on blumeforgirls.com.