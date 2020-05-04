Editor’s Word: Interruptions and Opportunities
The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted life worldwide. People are dying. Hospitals are overflowing. Life is different during this season. The good news is that because God is sovereign, He is in the interruptions of life — even a worldwide pandemic. Nothing comes into this world that does not come through His hands first. For the past few Sundays, my wife and I have watched our church services online and viewed several others as well. We seem to be “attending” more worship services per Sunday than ever before! It is not the same as gathering together physically, but it is an opportunity to reflect, pause, pray, refocus, and, above all, renew our commitment to Christ.