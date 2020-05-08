GuideStone covering in-network, inpatient hospital care for COVID-19 treatment

Participants in GuideStone’s U.S.-based Highmark BCBS health plans will be able to receive physician-ordered, in-network, inpatient hospital care for COVID-19 treatment at no cost for claims incurred through May 31. This coverage is also available to health plan participants in HSA-qualified High Deductible Health Plans and Secure Health 3000.

GuideStone’s health plans were among the first nationally to make physician-ordered COVID-19 testing available without cost to health plan participants. Cigna Global Health is offering similar benefits to participants in those plans.

“Our commitment is to honor the Lord by being a lifelong partner with our participants in enhancing their financial security; this decision, we believe, will help our participants faced with a COVID-19 diagnosis to focus on their families’ health and well-being and not the costs associated with in-network, inpatient care,” GuideStone President O.S. Hawkins said.

GuideStone has taken several steps to help reduce health care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to covering all costs for in-network, inpatient hospital care:

• Health plan participants through Highmark BCBS will not incur co-pays for physician-ordered COVID-19 testing.

• Highmark BCBS health plan participants can access Teladoc telehealth services at no cost through June 12.

• Both Group Plans and Personal Plans have a one-time opportunity in 2020 to step down to a lower-cost health care plan for the remainder of the year.