Hickory Grove Baptist Church notes 150th year

Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Brunson recently celebrated its 150th anniversary.

A bamboo arbor was built in front of the church steps to bring back the early days when church members held services under an arbor. The church was established in 1869.

More than 200 people attended the celebration on Nov. 3, 2019. Former pastor David Deming and current pastor R.P. Hodge brought God’s Word, recalling the past and present and looking to what lies ahead.

The “mother of the church,” Salome Bishop, wore a special dress remembering days gone by.

Chairman of deacons Larry Barnes said, “Hickory Grove says ‘thank you’ to the Allendale-Hampton Baptist Association for being there for them through the years. With our sister church, Brunson Baptist, by our side, we thank them also and all the association’s churches.”