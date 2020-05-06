LifeWay cancels June camps in response to coronavirus

LifeWay Christian Resources announced that FUGE, StudentLife, Student Life for Kids and CentriKid camps, as well as World Changers projects scheduled for June have been canceled due to concerns stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and following the guidance of government and health authorities to ensure we are taking the right actions to protect our campers, staff and the communities where we host camps,” said Ben Trueblood, director of students at LifeWay. “Due to the continued health concerns related to COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to cancel all camp programming for the month of June.

“While we are disappointed, we know this is the right decision to ensure the health and safety of all participants,” Trueblood said. “At this time, we’re still planning to hold camps scheduled for July and August,” he said. “We’re taking things week by week and will continue to evaluate the situation.”

In the meantime, the LifeWay Students team is offering support and digital resources to student ministers during the COVID-19 crisis at StudentMinistry.LifeWay.com/hub.