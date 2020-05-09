Mary Beth’s Kitchen: Foods to Eat When You’re Sick
When you're sick, you need to eat foods that build your immune system. When we give our families sugary foods, it weakens the immune system, making it harder to get over illnesses without secondary infections. I learned how to use these foods to help my family quickly get over illnesses and surgeries and strengthen their immune systems. Use this list to help you and your loved ones recover faster from colds, sinus infections, flu, stomach viruses, sore throats, nausea and weakness from surgery or sickness. When my children came down with stomach viruses, I would give them crushed ice with fresh lemon juice squeezed on top to keep them from getting dehydrated. They would have a tablespoon every 20 to 30 minutes until they could keep it down for at least an hour. Then I would increase the amount to ¼ cup each time until they were stronger and ready to take in more fluids or mild food.