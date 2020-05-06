NGU to hold National Day of Prayer drive-in event at Greer campus

North Greenville University, in partnership with HIS Radio, will be hosting a National Day of Prayer drive-in event Thursday, May 7, from 12-12:45 p.m. on NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus in Greer.

NGU President Gene Fant Jr., along with area church leaders, will lead in prayer for local, state and national leaders, the re-gathering of churches and NGU, students, the community, and all the front-line workers and families impacted by COVID-19.

Everyone is invited to drive into the Tim Brashier Campus parking lot located at 405 Lancaster Avenue in Greer and remain in their respective vehicles while “virtually” participating in the prayer service. The service will be transmitted through 107.1 FM station and live-streamed through HIS Radio and NGU Facebook pages.

“God’s Word states in 2 Chronicles: ‘If My people who are called by My name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.’ During this pandemic, we cry out to the Lord in desperation and humility as we seek His face, repenting of our self-sufficiency, pride, and arrogance. God holds the future, and our trust is in Him,” said NGU Senior Campus Pastor and Chief Spiritual Formation Officer Steve Crouse. “As we gather on the National Day of Prayer, we seek the Lord’s forgiveness and a quick end to COVID-19. We pray that many will turn to the Lord in repentance and faith. May He heal our land.”

Assistant Vice President for Greer Campus Operations Justin Pitts said, “In partnership with our good friends at HIS Radio, NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus is excited and expectant as we host this unique drive-in prayer opportunity on the National Day of Prayer. We look forward to hearing from many stalwarts in the faith as they lead us in praying for the health of our nation, community, front-line workers, and more.”

Pitts said NGU will be collecting non-perishable food items at the event to donate to Greer Relief and Resources Agency, “who has been serving and giving to our neighbors in need during these difficult times.”