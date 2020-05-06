Outside the Walls: When Will Life Get Back to Normal?
Do you remember what your life was like before the COVID-19 Pandemic? You couldn’t catch your breath. You were so busy. Time with your children consisted of hurrying them off to school, chauffeuring to ball games and practice, and quickly getting them in bed to repeat the cycle the next day. Work trips were booked, and your daytimer filled. Maybe you had a job that was paying the bills, but it wasn’t something you loved to do. Or, possibly you are retired and your social calendar was full, your hobbies were keeping you from your family, and a list of trips were planned. Your rising 401k left you with little need to pray because your needs were being met.