Wholly Healthy: Be Careful, Be Healthy, Be Smart
There are two ideas in dynamic tension as we respond to the current coronavirus pandemic. The first is, we all need to try and avoid situations where we might catch it — that means avoiding unnecessary doctor and hospital visits. The second is, even though COVID-19 is on everyone’s mind and dominates our medical discussions, other medical conditions shouldn’t be completely ignored. So, here is my advice: Be careful, and be healthy. If you have medical problems and medications, be diligent. Diabetics should manage their blood sugars carefully; those with lung and heart disease should use the medications as directed. Don’t skip doses, and don’t ignore the guidance of your physicians.