Editor’s Word: Independence Day
Mark Twain said, “True patriotism, the only rational patriotism, is loyalty to the nation all the time and loyalty to the government when it deserves it.” Even though America is going through hard times right now, we are blessed to live here. We have our problems, for sure, but we are also, with God’s help, able to resolve our differences and solve our problems. Our history is more a tapestry of growth and change than it is a picture of pristine beauty without any blemishes. We have a freedom that most countries of the world can only imagine.