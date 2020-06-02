Editor’s Word: Unusual Times
To say we are living in unusual times is an understatement. COVID-19 has attacked the world, and we are forced to wage an unusual war against an invisible enemy. Some put their trust in science to discover a cure, develop a vaccine, and win the war. But even if scientists find ways to stop or prevent this virus, battles will still continue. While we would not distrust science that works, God’s people must not put our trust in science alone but preeminently in our great God, who is sovereign over science itself. I am thankful for all the scientific advances that have occurred over the years and see it as a means of grace in the hands of an almighty God.