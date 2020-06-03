Mary Beth’s Kitchen: Presidential Cookies

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

In light of the uncertain times we are living in, I decided to share something a little different with our readers. Everyday life is, for the time being, a lot different for most of us — and even more so for parents with school-aged children. On top of trying to maintain some sense of normalcy and working from home, parents are also having to homeschool their children. I homeschooled my daughter from a young age all the way through high school, so I understand the obstacles and possible frustrations that come along with homeschooling. It would often help to incorporate a fun recipe into our lesson plans. You can do this with your kids or grandkids while also including a little history and home economics lesson. I want to share with you some of the favorite cookie recipes of the United States presidents. George Washington was the first president of the United States, from 1789-1797. He and his wife, Martha, established many presidential traditions. They would host banquets and receptions at the presidential mansions in New York and Philadelphia, since the White House in Washington, D.C., was not completed until around 1800. Although born and raised here on American soil, many of their gatherings were strongly influenced by British customs. Guests could enjoy many refreshments such as tea and cookies, coffee, cake, lemonade and candies.